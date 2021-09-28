Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Navjot Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Congress Crisis: Navjot Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Mr Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership.

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister, tweeted shortly after Mr Sidhu resigned.

Amarinder Singh is in Delhi presently. His visit is "personal" and there is "no need for speculation", the former Punjab Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted today, after buzz the veteran politician - one of the Congress' most high-profile faces and someone once seen as extremely close to the Gandhi family - was set to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of elections in the state next year.

Here are the updates on Punjab Congress Crisis:

Sep 28, 2021 15:57 (IST)
Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

Sep 28, 2021 15:53 (IST)
"Told You So... He Isn't A Stable Man": Captain On Navjot Sidhu Shocker
Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, his rival Amarinder Singh delivered the first taunt to the party leadership. "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former Chief Minister tweeted.

For Amarinder Singh, who resigned earlier this month as Chief Minister citing humiliation by the party, this is vindication much sooner than he may have expected.
Sep 28, 2021 15:48 (IST)
Amarinder Singh News: Personal, No Need For Speculation - Amarinder Singh's Advisor On Delhi Visit
Amarinder Singh's Delhi visit is "personal" and there is "no need for speculation", the former Punjab Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted today, after buzz he was set to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Sep 28, 2021 15:48 (IST)
Navjot Sidhu Quits As Punjab Congress Chief
Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief, in a stunning development just days after Amarinder Singh was replaced as Chief Minister in a series of events that had his approval.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Navjot Sidhu wrote in a resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, which he posted on social media.

The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership and is seen as a huge blow, given that the Gandhis were warned about appointing Mr Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief. It was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had pushed for Mr Sidhu, against all odds.