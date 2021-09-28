Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Navjot Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.
Mr Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.
"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.
The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership.
"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister, tweeted shortly after Mr Sidhu resigned.
Amarinder Singh is in Delhi presently. His visit is "personal" and there is "no need for speculation", the former Punjab Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted today, after buzz the veteran politician - one of the Congress' most high-profile faces and someone once seen as extremely close to the Gandhi family - was set to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of elections in the state next year.
The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership and is seen as a huge blow, given that the Gandhis were warned about appointing Mr Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief. It was Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who had pushed for Mr Sidhu, against all odds.