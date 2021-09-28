Punjab Congress Crisis Live Updates: Navjot Sidhu Resigns As Punjab Congress Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Mr Sidhu, however, said he will continue to serve the party.

Mr Sidhu had taken over as the state party chief in July this year.

"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab," he wrote in the letter.

The resignation, months before the Punjab election, has shocked the Congress leadership.

"I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," Amarinder Singh, the former Chief Minister, tweeted shortly after Mr Sidhu resigned.

Amarinder Singh is in Delhi presently. His visit is "personal" and there is "no need for speculation", the former Punjab Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted today, after buzz the veteran politician - one of the Congress' most high-profile faces and someone once seen as extremely close to the Gandhi family - was set to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of elections in the state next year.

Here are the updates on Punjab Congress Crisis:

Sep 28, 2021 15:53 (IST) "Told You So... He Isn't A Stable Man": Captain On Navjot Sidhu Shocker

Shortly after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as Punjab Congress chief, his rival Amarinder Singh delivered the first taunt to the party leadership. "I told you so... he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab," the former Chief Minister tweeted.



Sep 28, 2021 15:48 (IST) Amarinder Singh News: Personal, No Need For Speculation - Amarinder Singh's Advisor On Delhi Visit

Amarinder Singh's Delhi visit is "personal" and there is "no need for speculation", the former Punjab Chief Minister's media advisor tweeted today, after buzz he was set to meet BJP chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.