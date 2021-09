Navjot Sidhu was appointed as Punjab Congress chief in July.

Navjot Singh Sidhu has resigned as Punjab Congress chief, says after Amarinder Singh was replaced as Chief Minister in a series of events that had his approval.



"The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner. I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. I will continue to serve the Congress," Navjot Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter.