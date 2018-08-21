'He Talked About Peace': Navjot Sidhu On Row Over Hugging Pak Army Chief

Navjot Singh Sidhu defended the embrace he shared with Pakistani army chief.

Cricketer-turned-minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, attacked by critics for his visit to Pakistan for Imran Khan's oath ceremony and a controversial hug shared with the Pakistani army chief, hit back today.

He also tackled criticism of being seen sitting on the front row during the swearing in ceremony on Saturday, next to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir "president" Masood Khan.

"My seat was changed at the last minute. I was told just 5 minutes before ceremony that I was to be seated on front row. I sat wherever they made me sit," Mr Sidhu said.

The Punjab minister pointed out that former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had travelled on the bus to Lahore and Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an unscheduled trip to Lahore in 2015, on his way back from an official visit to Afghanistan.

During that surprise tour, PM Modi, he said, had hugged then prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

"No one is questioning PM Modi," he said. On criticism from his own boss, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, he said: "I was criticised by the Captain, by top Congress leaders. It is not necessary that if the Captain has spoken against me, I should too."

Mr Sidhu also defended the embrace he shared with Pakistani army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, saying it was an "emotional" response.

"The Pak Army chief said they were making efforts to open the corridor to historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. What followed was an emotional moment," said the loquacious cricketer-turned-politician.

Amarinder Singh, who has not shared the best of ties with his minister, had ticked off Mr Sidhu publicly saying "I think it was wrong for him (Sidhu) to have shown the affection he did for the Pakistan Army chief, I am not in its favour... The fact is that the man (Sidhu) should understand that our soldiers are being killed everyday. My own regiment lost one major and two jawans a few months ago," the Chief Minister had said.

Mr Sidhu was the only Indian to attend the oath-taking ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr (the President House) in Islamabad, on the invitation of Imran Khan, his contemporary and friend from their cricket days.