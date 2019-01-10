Navjot Sidhu Gets Increased Security Cover, Bullet-Proof Vehicle: Report

Congress had sought CISF security cover for Navjot Sidhu in November 2018

The Punjab government has increased the security cover of cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu in the wake of threats issued to him, sources said on Wednesday.

A bullet-proof vehicle has also been provided to Mr Sidhu by the state government, the sources close to the former cricketer said.

In November 2018, the Congress had sought the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security cover for Mr Sidhu citing a "growing threat perception" to his life.

Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in this regard as Mr Sidhu was to campaign outside Punjab for the party.