Navjot Kaur Sidhu Records Statement On Amritsar Dussehra Accident

Navjot Kaur Sidhu was a chief guest at the Amritsar Dussehra event that ended in tragedy. (File)

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu's wife, who was the chief guest at the Dussehra function near in Amritsar where 61 people were killed after being hit by a train people last month, gave her statement on Friday before the probe official.

On October 31, the inquiry commission had asked the couple to appear before it to record their statement.

Jalandhar divisional commissioner B Purushartha, who is conducting the magisterial inquiry into the October 19 Amritsar train tragedy, recorded the statement of Navjot Kaur Sidhu.

However, Navjot Singh Sidhu failed to turn up before the commission but he sent his statement in the written form in a sealed envelope through his wife to the probe official. So far the commission has recorded the statements of more than 51.

When Navjot Kaur was asked about the absence of her husband, she said that he could not come up due to various political engagements. "At the time of accident he was not in the city but was in Bengaluru," she said.