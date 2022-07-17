Naveen Patnaik's BJD To Support Jadgeep Dhankhar In Vice President Poll

BJP had announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Vice President candidate. (File)

Naveen Patnaik-led BJD has decided to support the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential nominee Jagdeep Dhankhar, a party leader said Sunday.

"After Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to (Odisha chief minister) Naveen babu, it has been decided that the party will support Dhankhar," senior BJD leader Pinaki Misra told Press Trust of India.

The BJP had Saturday announced West Bengal Governor Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance's vice presidential candidate.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)