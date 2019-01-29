Naveen Patnaik Condoles Death Of George Fernandes

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik, too, voiced grief.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today condoled the death of former defence minister George Fernandes, saying it is a great loss for the country, politically as well as intellectually.

The 88-year-old former union minister and socialist leader died in New Delhi today, after suffering from a prolonged illness.

"Deeply saddened at passing away of former Union minister and stalwart leader George Fernandes. It is a great loss for the nation, both politically as well as intellectually," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

"Pray for his soul to rest in peace and my condolences for his family and followers," he said.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Jual Oram also expressed grief on the demise of Fernandes.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Defence Minister Shri George Fernandes. A veteran socialist leader, an Anti-Emergency crusader and a man of immense courage, his death leaves a big void in Indian Polity," Pradhan, the Union Petroleum Minister, said in a Twitter post.

"My thoughts and prayers are with his family in this hour of grief," he added. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said Fernandes was a simple and open-minded leader, who served the country and the poor with dedication.

"My deepest condolences to the family, friends and followers of Former Union Minister Shri #GeorgeFernandes. May his soul rest in peace," he said on Twitter.