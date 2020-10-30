PM Modi In Gujarat For Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birth Anniversary

Sardar Vallabhbhai Birth Anniversary: PM Modi inaugurated the Ekta Mall in Kevadiya

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Birth Anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated a Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day. PM Modi is scheduled to launch a host of projects, including a seaplane service between Kevadiya and Ahmedabad and visit the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Patel, according to officials. PM Modi was welcomed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor Acharya Devvrat on his arrival in Ahmedabad this morning. This is the PM's first visit to his home state after the coronavirus outbreak. In 2014, the government declared Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary as National Unity Day.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Ekta Mall in Kevadiya this morning. It is a "one stop place to discover India's diverse culture of handicrafts. The Prime Minister spent time at the stalls that displayed handicrafts & products from Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Northeast," the PMO tweeted.

Earlier PM Modi inaugurated the Aarogya Van, that "focuses on India's rich floral traditions, diverse plants as well as traditional methods of wellness and good health."

According to the website of the Prime Minister, Mr Modi is scheduled to flag off the Ekta Cruise Service to the Statue of Unity tomorrow on Sardar Valllabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. He will also unveil the Statue of Unity website in all UN official languages and the Kevadia App at the Unity Glow Garden.

PM Modi inaugurated various tourism projects near the Statue of Unity, a monument dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, to boost tourism in Gujarat. Today he also inaugurated the Sardar Patel Zoological Park, popularly known as Jungle Safari.