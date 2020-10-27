India will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is marked as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day every year. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in India's freedom movement and was the person who persuaded the 565 princely states to accede to independent India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as the 'Iron Man of India' for his great commitment towards national integration. A lawyer by profession, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was elected to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1917 and was the president of the city's civic body in 1922, 1924, and 1927. During Sardar Patel's terms, he made sure that the city's infrastructure saw improvement and took special care of the drainage and sanitation systems. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is often referred to as the father of the Indian Constitution and was a key member of the Constituent Assembly. He was the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. In 2014, the government declared his birthday anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.
Know about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat. He studied law and was one of the most successful lawyers in the country.
- In 1917, Sarder Patel joined the Indian Independence struggle after he met Mahatma Gandhi. He encouraged Indians to sign a petition demanding complete Swaraj or self-rule.
- He had organized relief efforts during the Gujarat famine and was the force behind the 'Gujarat Satyagraha'.
- In 1920, Sardar Patel became the President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee and worked against alcoholism, untouchability, caste discrimination.
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was a key aide of Mahatma Gandhi in his Non-Cooperation Movement and switched to wearing only khadi.
- He led the Indian National Congress and organized the party for elections in 1934 and 1937.
- Sardar Patel was given the huge task of unifying the 565 princely states to independent India, which earned him the title of 'Iron Man of India'.
- He died on December 15, 1950, in Bombay. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was awarded the Bharat Ratna posthumously.