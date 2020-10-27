National Unity Day 2020 Image: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is on October 31

India will observe Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary on October 31. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is marked as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day every year. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a crucial role in India's freedom movement and was the person who persuaded the 565 princely states to accede to independent India. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is known as the 'Iron Man of India' for his great commitment towards national integration. A lawyer by profession, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was elected to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation in 1917 and was the president of the city's civic body in 1922, 1924, and 1927. During Sardar Patel's terms, he made sure that the city's infrastructure saw improvement and took special care of the drainage and sanitation systems. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is often referred to as the father of the Indian Constitution and was a key member of the Constituent Assembly. He was the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India. In 2014, the government declared his birthday anniversary as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas.

Know about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India