Ekta Diwas LIVE: PM Modi At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 145th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi is at Statue of Unity on occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas - Sardar Patel's birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi will inaugurate various projects, including a seaplane service connecting the 'Statue of Unity' with the Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. PM Modi will offer floral tributes at the 'Statue of Unity' in Kevadia, administer the 'Ekta Pledge' and witness the 'Ekta Diwas Parade' on the occasion of Sardar Patel's birth anniversary today, which is celebrated as 'Ekta Diwas'. At 8 am PM Modi offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity. He will then witness the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade and address the gathering at 9 am. At around 11 am, PM Modi will address civil services probationers. This will be followed by PM Modi inaugurating the Water Aerodrome in Kevadia at 1 pm. He will also inaugurate the seaplane service (from Kevadia to Sabarmati riverfront).

Here are the LIVE Updates of the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' and PM Narendra Modi's visit to the Statue of Unity:

Oct 31, 2020 08:34 (IST) #WATCH Live from Kevadia, Gujarat: PM Modi at Statue of Unity on birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (source: DD) https://t.co/dIvvuo4LmU - ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020

Oct 31, 2020 08:29 (IST) Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel#Gujaratpic.twitter.com/1C0xccS4zF - ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2020