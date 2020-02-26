NSA Ajit Doval Briefs Home Minister Amit Shah On Delhi Situation

Ajit Doval met Amit Shah soon after visiting the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi (File)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday briefed Home Minister Amit Shah about the prevailing situation in North East Delhi where clashes over the contentious citizenship law have claimed 24 lives, officials said.

Mr Doval met Mr Shah soon after his visit to the violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi at the home minister's North Block office. This was the NSA's second visit to the violence-hit localities in less than 24 hours.

The NSA briefed the home minister about the current law and order situation in North East Delhi and steps taken to bring back normalcy there, a home ministry official said.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and Commissioner of Delhi Police Amulya Patnaik attended the meeting.

24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in violence that broke out in northeast Delhi on Sunday. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the clashes.