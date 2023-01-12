National People's Party Releases Candidate List Ahead Of Meghalaya Polls

The NPP chief said that the party has served the state with a purpose.

The National People's Party on Thursday announced the names of 58 candidates for the upcoming election in Meghalaya at an election meeting which was titled 'Stronger Together' at Polo Grounds, Shillong.

Speaking at the rally which was attended by over 10,000 people, Conrad K Sangma said that different political leaders have joined NPP in the last five years, which demonstrates the growing strength of the party.

National President Conrad K Sangma in presence of National Vice President Prestone Tynsong, National Treasurer James K Sangma, MPs Agatha K Sangma and Dr WR Kharlukhi released a document titled 'Promises Delivered', which highlights the promises made during the 2018 election and achievements of the NPP-led government in the state.

He said that many of the party candidates for the upcoming election were not in the same stage in 2018. However, they have become a "part of NPP's growing family" in the last five years.

Welcoming all the candidates and leaders from different political parties, the NPP chief said that they have not joined the party for political gains but for the greater cause of serving the people of the state.

Recalling late Purno Agitok Sangma's ideals and vision, the NPP chief said that the party has served the state with a purpose, adding that the government has ensured systematic planning and implementation of various programmes which has accelerated growth and development.

He said that various indices and growth projections have improved in the state in the last five years whether it be it in social sector or infrastructure development.

"NPP-led government has initiated more development interventions for the state and its people in the last five years, compared to what was done in 50 years of statehood," Mr Sangma said.

He added that the NPP-led government had "the wisdom and the courage to take forward the discussion of inter-state border differences and take the issue to its logical conclusion". Mr Sangma also asserted that only the NPP "can resolve the border issue completely with Assam".

"If there is any political party that will ever find solution on the border issue, it will only be the NPP and I assure that given the opportunity in 2023, we will find solution and resolve the border issue, so that people in the State can live in peace, particularly those living in the border areas," he said.

At least 10 candidates from different political parties including Congress and TMC have joined the NPP, whose names have been declared as party candidates from different constituencies of the state.