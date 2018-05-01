National-Level Teen Diver Found Hanging At Home Near Kolkata

Moupriya Mitra, 15, was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Bandel's Manaspur area yesterday afternoon.
The police have sent her body to hospital for an autopsy.
"We have found that the girl was upset over a relationship dispute. We are further investigating the matter," said a police officer in Bandel.
Moupriya Mitra won two medals - a gold and a silver - in the South Asian Aquatics Championships (SAAC), 2016 in Colombo.
The teenage girl, who was student of Class 10, started her career in gymnastics but had to give it up after her leg was fractured in an accident.
She later took up swimming and specialised in diving.
(With Inputs From ANI, IANS)