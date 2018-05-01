National-Level Teen Diver Found Hanging At Home Near Kolkata Moupriya Mitra, national-level diver from Bengal, won two medals in the South Asian Aquatics Championships (SAAC), 2016 in Colombo.

Moupriya Mitra was found hanging from the ceiling in her house on Monday. Kolkata: A young national-level diver from West Bengal allegedly committed suicide at her home in Hoogly district, 50 km from Kolkata, on Monday.



Moupriya Mitra, 15, was found hanging from the ceiling of her house in Bandel's Manaspur area yesterday afternoon.



The police have sent her body to hospital for an autopsy.



"We have found that the girl was upset over a relationship dispute. We are further investigating the matter," said a police officer in Bandel.

People outside Moupriya Mitra's house after her death.



The teenage girl, who was student of Class 10, started her career in gymnastics but had to give it up after her leg was fractured in an accident.



She later took up swimming and specialised in diving.



No suicide note was found from the swimmer's residence.



(With Inputs From ANI, IANS)



