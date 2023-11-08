Probe Agency NIA Conducts Nationwide Raids In Human Trafficking Cases

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted nationwide raids to arrest those involved in human trafficking and detained a person from Myanmar in Jammu, according to officials.

The raids, being conducted in eight states and two Union Territories, pertain to human trafficking cases, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said searches were carried out in Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Rajasthan and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry.

A Rohingya Muslim from Myanmar was detained during a raid in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said in Jammu.

Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu around 2 am, while another accused is on the run, the official said.

The raids were restricted to slums housing Myanmar immigrants and were conducted in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking, the official in Jammu said.

