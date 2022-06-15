Ahead Of Day 3 Of Questioning, Rahul Gandhi's Late Night Hospital Visit

Rahul Gandhi accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after his questioning concluded at the ED headquarters in Delhi last night, to meet their mother Sonia Gandhi. The Congress president was admitted to the hospital on Sunday owing to Covid-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the probe agency for over 11 hours on Tuesday in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

Mr Gandhi's questioning began at 11:30 am on Tuesday after the completion of some legal formalities. He took a lunch break of an hour during the day and then rejoined the investigations.

His statement was recorded in multiple sessions under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the probe agency officials. The Congress leader, sources say, checked the transcript of his statement minutely before submission.

Top Congress leaders like Harish Rawat and Randeep Singh Surjewala were detained from outside the Congress office as they tried marching to the ED office on Tuesday. Many party workers were detained.

So far, Rahul Gandhi has clocked over 21 hours of questioning. Mr Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency began on Monday when he was questioned for around 10 hours. The party leaders and workers held massive protests on Monday as well.

Congress has maintained that Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the probe agency is part of the ruling BJP's "vendetta politics" to silence the voice of opposition.

Sonia Gandhi, who has also been summoned for questioning, will depose before the probe agency on June 23.

The case pertains to the ED probe into the alleged financial irregularities between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), which publishes the National Herald newspaper.