Women's Panel Seeks Report In Sex Harassment Case Against BHU Professor

The National Commission for Women has sought a report from the Banaras Hindu University on the action taken by the varsity in the sexual harassment case against a professor whose return to taking classes triggered a protest by students.

The women's panel has also sought a report from the university's internal complaints committee (ICC).

In a letter to BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar, the commission said it is seriously perturbed by the reported incident and resentment among the students in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that the Commission be apprised of the detailed action taken report along with the report of the internal complaints committee," the NCW has said in the letter.

BHU students were protesting against the reinstatement of the professor accused of sexually harassing women students.

The students were protesting since Saturday evening, demanding that the professor be punished.

The accused professor was suspended in October last year on the charges of sexual misconduct alleged by some students of his department.

In June, however, the BHU executive council, the highest decision-making body of the varsity, revoked his suspension even though it censured and restricted him for taking academic classes.

But he returned to taking classes a few days ago which triggered protests, a student had said earlier.

They called off their strike late Sunday after BHU Vice Chancellor assured them that the matter would be reconsidered and referred back to the executive council for a review.

