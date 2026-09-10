'National Award Not Any State's Property': Gujarat BJP Slams Uddhav Thackeray

Gujarat BJP strongly criticised Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray over his recent remarks regarding the venue of the National Film Awards. Gujarat BJP emphasised that the National Film Awards are neither the property of any specific state nor an award belonging to a single region, but rather a prestigious honour that belongs to the entire nation.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the event, Gujarat BJP chief spokesperson Dr Anil Patel stated that films in various languages from across India compete for these prestigious honours. He pointed out that the ceremony serves to honour directors, actors, storywriters, and all crew members involved in film production from diverse regions, including North, South, and West India.

Defending the decision to hold the event at Kevadia Colony, Patel noted that national film award functions have historically taken place outside Delhi, such as in Chennai. He affirmed that Kevadia is a venue that truly symbolises the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.

Patel emphasised that Kevadia is home to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which attracts domestic and international tourists alike. He accused Uddhav Thackeray's faction of constantly opposing Gujarat's growth and development, noting that they previously targeted Gujarat and its people to gain political leverage during Maharashtra elections.

Taking a direct swipe at the political standing of the opposition leader, Patel remarked that the voters of Maharashtra have already shown Uddhav's faction its place. He asserted that the group led by Thackeray is merely Uddhav Sena rather than the real Shiv Sena, adding that there is only one genuine Shiv Sena in the political landscape.

Concluding his response, the BJP spokesperson advised Uddhav Thackeray to shed his narrow political vision and prioritise the overall interests of the nation. Patel claimed that Thackeray's failure to think in the national interest is the primary reason his faction has lost its political footprint across the country.