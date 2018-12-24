Ashutosh Rana Backs Naseeruddin Shah: "We Should Listen To Him, Think"

His remarks came two days after veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy.

All India | | Updated: December 24, 2018 10:38 IST
Naseeruddin Shah had said the death of a cow is being given more importance than that of a cop. (File)


Balrampur: 

After Naseeruddin Shah's statement on mob violence in the country triggered a controversy, Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana today said people have the right to speak their mind in an independent country and there's no need of conducting a "social trial" in such cases.

"Everyone has the right to share his/her views. If someone speaks his mind in the country, does that mean there should be a social trial? We should seriously listen to him/her instead," Mr Rana said.

"If someone is speaking his mind and there is a debate, will it improve the country's economic situation," he said.

Mr Shah had Friday said that at many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman.

The veteran actor also expressed anxiety over the well-being of his children, who he said have not been brought up as followers of any particular religion.

