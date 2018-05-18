NASA Satellites Reveal Freshwater Decline In India Areas in northern and eastern India, the Middle East, California and Australia are among the hotspots where freshwater levels are depleting.

25 Shares EMAIL PRINT Overuse of water resources has caused a serious decline in its availability in India. (File) Washington: India is among the places where overuse of water resources has caused a serious decline in the availability of freshwater, a first-of-its-kind study that used an array of NASA satellite observations of Earth, has found.



Scientists led by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in the US used data on human activities to map locations where freshwater is changing around the globe and why.



The study, published in the journal Nature, found that Earth's dry areas are getting drier due to a variety of factors, including human water management, climate change and natural cycles.



the Middle East, California and Australia are among the hotspots where freshwater levels are depleting, 'The Guardian' reported.



for irrigation of crops such as wheat and rice has caused a rapid decline in available water, despite rainfall being normal throughout the period studied, the report said.



"The fact that extractions already exceed recharge during normal precipitation does not bode well for the availability of groundwater during future droughts," researchers said.



The team used 14 years of observations from the US/German-led Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) spacecraft mission to track global trends in freshwater in 34 regions around the world.



"This is the first time that we have used observations from multiple satellites in a thorough assessment of how freshwater availability is changing everywhere on Earth," said Matt Rodell of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center.



On land, freshwater is one of the most essential of Earth's resources, for drinking water and agriculture. While some regions' water supplies are relatively stable, others experienced increases or decreases.



"What we are witnessing is major hydrologic change," said Jay Famiglietti of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).



"We see a distinctive pattern of the wetland areas of the world getting wetter - those are the high latitudes and the tropics - and the dry areas in between getting drier. Embedded within the dry areas we see multiple hotspots resulting from



He noted that while water loss in some regions, like the melting ice sheets and alpine glaciers, is clearly driven by climate change, it will require more time and data to determine the driving forces behind other patterns of freshwater change.





