"Narrow Politics": Yogi Adityanath Says MK Stalin Creating Linguistic Divide

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused his Tamil Nadu counterpart MK Stalin of playing "narrow politics" pertaining to the ongoing row over the three-language policy.

He added that the resistance to the three-language policy is keeping the people of Tamil Nadu away from Hindi job options.

In an interview with ANI, Mr Adityanath said Mr Stalin is trying to create divisions based on region and language because he felt his vote bank was at risk. "When these people feel their vote bank is at risk, they try to create divisions based on region and language. The people of this country should always be alert to such divisive politics and stand firm for the unity of the country," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added that languages should unite, not divide people. He also emphasised the importance of unity and inclusivity.

Mr Stalin lashed out at Mr Adityanath, dubbing his remarks as "political black comedy" and said his state was not opposing a language, but its "imposition and chauvinism".

He claimed Tamil Nadu's fair and firm voice on the two language policy and fair delimitation "is echoing nationwide-and the BJP is clearly rattled." "And now Hon'ble Yogi Adityanath wants to lecture us on hate? Spare us. This isn't irony-it's political black comedy at its darkest. We don't oppose any language; we oppose imposition and chauvinism," Stalin said in a post on 'X.' "This isn't riot-for-votes politics. This is a battle for dignity and justice," he added.

BJP state president K Annamalai lashed out at Stalin, claiming, "The whole country now knows that the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu's family owns private schools that teach three languages and more but opposes the same policy for the state's Government school students."