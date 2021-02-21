Narrow Escape For Kamal Nath As Lift Crashes In Madhya Pradesh

Kamal Nath is safe, Congress leader Jitu Patwari said and called for a probe.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath had a narrow escape today when an elevator he was using at a hospital in Indore fell on the floor after a sudden jerk.

Mr Nath was visiting Congress leader Rameshwar Patel at the DNS Hospital in Indore this evening and was inside the lift with other party leaders when it fell from the first floor to the ground.

Congress leaders Sajjan Verma, Jitu Patwari and Vishal Patel were among those inside the lift with Kamal Nath.

No injuries were reported in the incident and everyone is safe. Officials said the lift was likely overloaded due to which it crashed.

Former CM @OfficeOfKNath had a narrow escape today when an elevator he was using at a hospital in Indore fell on the floor after a sudden jerk, No injuries were reported in the incident and everyone is safe. @ndtvindia@ndtv@INCMP@INCIndia@BJP4India@BJP4MPpic.twitter.com/mbdX10Vsco — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 21, 2021

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Mr Nath on the phone soon after the incident and enquired about his health.

The chief minister also asked the Indore collector to launch a probe into the incident.

The official Twitter handle of the Madhya Pradesh Congress said the incident shows serious negligence and there should be an immediate probe into it.

"There should be an investigation into the lapses in security of Kamal Nath in Indore. By God's grace, he is safe but the issue of investigation into the lapses is important," Jitu Patwari wrote in Hindi on Twitter.