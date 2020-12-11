Don't Allow 'Anti-Social' Elements Use Your Platform: Minister To Farmers

Narendra Singh Tomar said involvement of "anti-social elements" in the farmer movement.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said some "anti-social elements" are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasants' movement under the guise of farmers and appealed the protesting farming community to be vigilant against their platform being misused.

He also said the government is sensitive towards farmers and is in discussion with them and their representatives to resolve their concerns.

"A proposal to resolve the farmers' objection has also been sent to the farmers union and the government is ready for further discussion," Mr Tomar tweeted.

Tagging a media report about posters coming up at farmers' Tikri Border protest site demanding release of some activists arrested under various charges, Mr Tomar said, "Anti-social elements are conspiring to spoil the atmosphere of the peasant movement under the guise of farmers."

"I appeal to the peasant brothers to be vigilant and not provide their platform to such anti-social elements," he added.

Farmer leaders had on Thursday insisted that their ongoing protest against the Centre's new farm laws was "apolitical", after photos of protestors at the Tikri Border went viral in which they were seen holding posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals and rationalists, arrested under various charges, on the occasion of the Human Rights Day.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu border, another protest site, farmer leaders said that they had refused many political leaders to use their platform.