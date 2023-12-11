Narendra Singh Tomar To Be Speaker Of Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Madhya Pradesh will have two deputy chief ministers (File)

The BJP on Monday named its senior leader Narendra Singh Tomar as the new speaker of the Madhya Pradesh assembly, party leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The state will have two deputy chief ministers- Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, the outgoing chief minister posted on X.

साथी श्री @nstomar जी को मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पद की महत्वपूर्ण जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर हार्दिक बधाई।



आपका कुशल मार्गदर्शन व अनुभव निश्चय ही प्रदेश के विकास और जनहित के कार्यों को और अधिक गति देगा।



आपको पुनः हृदय से बधाई। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) December 11, 2023

At the legislature party meeting held here in the evening, the BJP elected Mohan Yadav as its leader, paving the way for him to take over as the next chief minister.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)