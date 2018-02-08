Narendra Modi Tripura Visit LIVE Updates: PM To Hold Rallies In Sonamura, Kailashahar

PM Modi is in Tripura to campaign for assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tripura to address public meetings ahead of the Assembly elections on February 18. He addressed a public meeting at Sonamura in Sipahijala district and is scheduled to address another at Kailashahar, Unakoti district. Apart from PM Modi, other top BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh have also visited the state for campaigning. The BJP has formed an alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) to displace the CPI(M) government of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who has been running the government for 20 years now. Under the terms of the alliance, the BJP filed nominations in 51 seats out of the total 60 seats, while IPFT will field candidates in the remaining nine constituencies, reserved for tribals. 297 candidates, including 20 women are in the fray for election to the 60-member assembly for which results will be announced on March 3.