Narendra Modi Tripura Visit LIVE Updates: PM To Hold Rallies In Sonamura, Kailashahar

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tripura to address public meetings ahead of the Assembly elections on February 18. He addressed a public meeting at Sonamura in Sipahijala district and is scheduled to address another at Kailashahar, Unakoti district. Apart from PM Modi, other top BJP leaders, including party president Amit Shah and Union Minister Rajnath Singh have also visited the state for campaigning. The BJP has formed an alliance with Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) to displace the CPI(M) government of Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, who has been running the government for 20 years now. Under the terms of the alliance, the BJP filed nominations in 51 seats out of the total 60 seats, while IPFT will field candidates in the remaining nine constituencies, reserved for tribals. 297 candidates, including 20 women are in the fray for election to the 60-member assembly for which results will be announced on March 3.
Here are the live updates of his address:
We are focusing on 3Ts for Tripura - Trade, Tourism, Training of the youth so that they get opportunities to shine: PM Modi
People wear different stones for their progress and peace. But people in Tripura do not deserve any 'Manik' (stone) but a 'HIRA' (diamond) - H: Highways, I: i-ways, R: Roadways and A: Airways, says PM Modi
Scams like the 'Rose Valley' ruined the poor in Tripura. Those who looted the poor must be held accountable and punished: PM Modi
Why is it that people here do not get the minimum wages? The Communist government here has ruled the state for 25 years and ruined it: PM in Tripura
The scams and corruption that leadership of this state hides behind the 'white kurta' and 'bank account' must come in public domain, says PM in Tripura
Tripura is aspiring for development. People of Tripura are fighting these elections for their rights: PM Modi
Tripura wants to attain new heights of glory. People here aspire for better employment opportunities, says PM Modi
Border Sealed, Security Heightened As PM Narendra Modi Visits Tripura Today
The India-Bangladesh border adjoining Sipahijala and Unakoti districts of Tripura has been sealed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state today, police said today.
