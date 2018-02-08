Border Sealed, Security Heightened As PM Modi Visits Tripura Today

The prime minister will address two public rallies near border areas, programme manager and Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Biswarup Bhattacharya said.
Giving details of PM Modi's itinerary, he said that the prime minister will arrive at Agartala airport in a chartered plane, and from there, he would fly to Sonamura of Sipahijala districts in a helicopter.
A public rally has been organised at Rangamati Madrassa school ground in Sipahijala, Mr Bhattacharya said.
According to Sipahijala SP Sudipta Das, the Border Security Force has been asked to seal the frontier as the place is not very far from the international border. "A security blanket has been thrown around the district with central and state paramilitary forces deployed at strategic points," Mr Das said.
After the rally at Siphijala, Prime Minister Modi would go to Kailashahar in Unakoti district, Mr Bhattacharya said, adding that the prime minister would address a public meet at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya stadium in the second half of the day.
Comments
Tripura is set to go to polls on February 18 and the results will be announced on March 3.