Border Sealed, Security Heightened As PM Modi Visits Tripura Today Prime Minister Modi will arrive at Agartala airport in a chartered plane, and from there, he would fly to Sonamura of Sipahijala districts in a helicopter. Security has been heightened across the state.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in poll-bound Tripura today. (File) New Delhi: The India-Bangladesh border adjoining Sipahijala and Unakoti districts of Tripura has been sealed in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state today, police said today.



The prime minister will address two public rallies near border areas, programme manager and Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly Biswarup Bhattacharya said.



Giving details of PM Modi's itinerary, he said that the prime minister will arrive at Agartala airport in a chartered plane, and from there, he would fly to Sonamura of Sipahijala districts in a helicopter.



A public rally has been organised at Rangamati Madrassa school ground in Sipahijala, Mr Bhattacharya said.



According to Sipahijala SP Sudipta Das, the Border Security Force has been asked to seal the frontier as the place is not very far from the international border. "A security blanket has been thrown around the district with central and state paramilitary forces deployed at strategic points," Mr Das said.



After the rally at Siphijala, Prime Minister Modi would go to Kailashahar in Unakoti district, Mr Bhattacharya said, adding that the prime minister would address a public meet at Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya stadium in the second half of the day.



Security forces have intensified patrolling in the district and adequate measures have been taken to thwart any untoward incidents, Unakoti SP Ajit Pratap Singh said.



Tripura is set to go to polls on February 18 and the results will be announced on March 3.





