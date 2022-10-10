PM Remembers Mulayam Singh Yadav's Remark That Stunned Opposition

PM Modi, remembering Mulayam Singh Yadav's comment, said: "What a large heart."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, campaigning in Gujarat today, took some moments to share memories of veteran Uttar Pradesh politician Mulayam Singh Yadav, who died this morning at 82.

Describing his death as a "huge loss" for the country, PM Modi said he shared a very special bond with Mulayam Singh, who was mostly a BJP rival in his long political career.

Both the PM and Mulayam Singh were, for a few years, Chief Ministers at the same time.

"When we were both Chief Ministers, we felt a lot of affinity for each other," PM Modi said, addressing a large rally in Bharuch.

He said when he became Prime Minister in 2014, he called and spoke with leaders across parties "to seek their blessings" and the Samajwadi Party founder was among them.

"I remember Mulayam Singh's blessings and words of advice, which are special to me," said the PM.

He also recalled the former Union Minister's "wish"

in parliament in 2019 that PM Modi would return to power.

Mulayam Singh had stunned the opposition ranks when he said: "I want to congratulate the PM that he tried to move ahead taking everyone along. I hope all members to win and return, and you (PM Modi) become prime minister again."

PM Modi, remembering the comment, said: "What a large heart."

"From Gujarat's soil, I dedicate my heartfelt tribute to him," he said.

On Twitter, PM Modi was among the first to post his condolences.

"Mulayam Singh Yadav ji distinguished himself in UP and national politics. He was a key soldier for democracy during the Emergency. As Defence Minister, he worked for a stronger India. His Parliamentary interventions were insightful and emphasised on furthering national interest," he tweeted, describing him as a remarkable personality.

The three-time UP Chief Minister died after days in the ICU. He had been critical and on life-saving drugs at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.