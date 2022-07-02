BJP's Big Meet In Hyderabad Today, Telangana's KCR Has A Counter

On the roads of the city, a poster war has broken out

Telangana's capital Hyderabad is set to host two massive shows of strength today. While the BJP is holding its two-national executive meeting, to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has organised a rally in support of Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition's candidate for the presidential polls.

Yashwant Sinha will be received by TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at the Begumpet airport, just a couple of hours before the Prime Minister lands at the same airport.

K Chandrashekar Rao and Mr Sinha will then lead a bike rally from the airport to Jal Vihar, where a meeting has been organised in support of Mr Sinha's candidature.

Yashwant Sinha is also scheduled to meet AIMIM and Congress leaders separately to seek their support for the presidential elections that will be held on July 18.

On the roads of the city, a poster war has broken out. While the BJP has put up cutouts and banners showcasing the achievements of the centre, the TRS has put up posters featuring KCR and Yashwant Sinha.

The two-day BJP national executive meeting, the first physical meeting of the party's key decision-making body outside the national capital after a gap of five years, will be attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of 19 states and other BJP senior leaders.

On Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at the Parade grounds in Hyderabad.