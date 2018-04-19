Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Attends Summit, Meets Queen Elizabeth II

Here are the LIVE Updates of PM Modi's visit to the UK for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM):
Britain has laid out the red carpet for PM Modi, who has been given a limousine which will take him between various venues, while all other leaders will be going in a coach. This is just one of many things that UK has done to show the importance it gives to its relations with India.
India is going to invest over a billion pounds in the United Kingdom. India and the UK signed multiple agreements and MoUs when Prime Minister Modi met his British counterpart Theresa May at her official residence 10 Downing Street yesterday. Both countries decided to deepen ties, especially in the areas of technology, trade and investment.
This will be the first time in a decade that an Indian prime minister will be attending the event which is held every two years. India got a special invite wherein Prince Charles traveled to India and personally invited Prime Minister Modi for the event. The Queen too sent a personal note inviting the prime minister.