Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting LIVE Updates: PM Modi Attends Summit, Meets Queen Elizabeth II

Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM): India got a special invite wherein Prince Charles traveled to India and personally invited Prime Minister Modi for the event. The Queen too sent a personal note inviting the prime minister.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 19, 2018 15:12 IST
London:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 52 other heads of government will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM meeting in London today. The Commonwealth meet is being held at the Buckingham Palace and will be formally inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II. This will be the first time in a decade that an Indian prime minister will be attending the event which is held every two years. India got a special invite wherein Prince Charles traveled to India and personally invited Prime Minister Modi for the event. The Queen too sent a personal note inviting the prime minister. India is going to invest over a billion pounds in the United Kingdom. India and the UK signed multiple agreements and MoUs when Prime Minister Modi met his British counterpart Theresa May at her official residence 10 Downing Street yesterday. Both countries decided to deepen ties, especially in the areas of technology, trade and investment. Britain has laid out the red carpet for PM Modi, who has been given a limousine which will take him between various venues, while all other leaders will be going in a coach. This is just one of many things that UK has done to show the importance it gives to its relations with India. The two-day Commonwealth meet will be held in London and Windsor. While today's meetings in London will focus on the agenda of the summit, tomorrow will see all the heads of states, including PM Modi, head to Windsor for a retreat, where they will interact informally.
 

Apr 19, 2018
15:12 (IST)
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland address leaders and members of the Royal Family at the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.


Apr 19, 2018
15:08 (IST)

Apr 19, 2018
15:07 (IST)

Apr 19, 2018
15:06 (IST)
The two-day Commonwealth meet will be held in London and Windsor. While today's meetings in London will focus on the agenda of the summit, tomorrow will see all the heads of states, including PM Modi, head to Windsor for a retreat, where they will interact informally.
Apr 19, 2018
15:06 (IST)
Britain Lays Out The Red Carpet For PM Modi

Britain has laid out the red carpet for PM Modi, who has been given a limousine which will take him between various venues, while all other leaders will be going in a coach. This is just one of many things that UK has done to show the importance it gives to its relations with India.
Apr 19, 2018
15:04 (IST)
India Decides To Invest Over A Billion Pounds In UK

India is going to invest over a billion pounds in the United Kingdom. India and the UK signed multiple agreements and MoUs when Prime Minister Modi met his British counterpart Theresa May at her official residence 10 Downing Street yesterday. Both countries decided to deepen ties, especially in the areas of technology, trade and investment.


Apr 19, 2018
14:59 (IST)
PM Modi Gets Special Invite For CHOGM London 2018

This will be the first time in a decade that an Indian prime minister will be attending the event which is held every two years. India got a special invite wherein Prince Charles traveled to India and personally invited Prime Minister Modi for the event. The Queen too sent a personal note inviting the prime minister.


Apr 19, 2018
14:49 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 52 other heads of government will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting or CHOGM meeting in London today. The Commonwealth meet is being held at the Buckingham Palace and will be formally inaugurated by Queen Elizabeth II.
