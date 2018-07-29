PM Modi Lays Foundation Of Mobile Open Exchange Zone At Noida

PM Modi today laid the foundation of India's first Mobile Open Exchange Zone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation of India's first Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX) at World Trade Centre, Noida, at a ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow which saw the launch of 81 investment projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier this year signed an MoU with World Trade Center, Noida, to develop a 'tech zone' as a nucleus of the Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX).

The Prime Minister in his address said India was being recognised as a mobile phone manufacturing hub. The country had become the second largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world.

Earlier this month, PM Modi had inaugurated a 35-acre Samsung Electronics expanded facility in Noida, which is touted to be the world's largest mobile phone production unit in terms of a number of devices rolled out every month.

MoX@Techzone is a dedicated ecosystem for the mobile industry that will provide an integrated platform to manufacturers, research and other allied industries, the company said in a press release.

"We are delighted that the World Trade Center, Noida, will facilitate Mobile Open Exchange Zone (MOX). This unique zone will be monumental in attracting investment and the area will reap huge benefits from it," it quoted Advisor to World Trade Centre PK Alok as saying.

Mr Alok said MoX will harness the potential of Greater Noida and will make it the preferred destination for electronics and mobile industry, the release added.