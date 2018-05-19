'Every Stone Picked By Misguided Youth Destabilises Kashmir,' Says PM Modi

"My appeal to these misguided youth is to return to the national mainstream, which is their own family, and participate in the development of Jammu and Kashmir," PM Modi said while inaugurating the 330-MW Kishanganga power project.
"Every stone or weapon picked up by the youth of this state is only meant to destabilise their own state. We have to take the state out of instability for our future generations," news agency PTI quoted PM Modi as saying.
PM Modi was on a one-day visit to Leh, Kashmir and Jammu regions of the state to inaugurate infrastructure projects. He laid foundation of a tunnel at Zojila in Ladakh, inaugurated a power project in Srinagar, laid foundation stones for ring roads in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar and a power project in Jammu. The 42.1-km, four-lane Srinagar Ring Road will link Galandar in west Srinagar to Sumbal in Bandipora district and reduce traffic congestion.
CommentsThe prime minister did not talk about Pakistan but Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti blamed Pakistan for scuttling the peace process. "You (PM Modi) took great initiative by going to Pakistan but Pakistan did not give a suitable response. Pakistan also disregarded the ceasefire by killing a soldier and five civilians," Ms Mufti said. A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and civilians were killed when Pakistan Rangers violated ceasefire along the International Border (IB) in Jammu's RS Pura and Arnia sectors.
Massive security arrangements were in place for PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.