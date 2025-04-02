Advertisement
Pak Army Crosses Line of Control, Opens Fire, India Retaliates: Army Sources

In their 2021 meeting, top military officers of the two sides agreed to address concerns that may lead to violence.

Read Time: 1 min
In a significant violation of the ceasefire along the Line of Control, the Pakistani Army intruded into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources in the Army have said.

"On April 1, a mine blast occurred in the Krishna Ghati sector due to Pakistan Army intrusion across the Line of Control. This was followed by unprovoked firing and ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army," a source said. "Our troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and being closely monitored," the Army source said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. And the Indian Army has reiterated the importance of upholding the tenets of understanding between the two countries' Director Generals of Military Operations to maintain peace along the Line of Control.

In their 2021 meeting, top officers of the two sides agreed to address concerns that may lead to violence. Both sides had agreed to all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control.

