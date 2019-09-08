Narendra Modi In Haryana Highlights: 100 Days Have Been Of Change, Says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a rally in Haryana's Rohtak kick starting the BJP's poll campaign in the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. The prime minister's first election rally in the state was picked to be in Rohtak, which is considered to be Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda stronghold. Assembly election in Haryana will be held in October.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address:

To get 55% vote is a great sign of people's support and trust. It's a great honour. The people of Haryana have given more than I asked for. I thank you from the heart for this

In the last 5 years, Haryana has seen state, centre double engine advantage. Rs 25000 crore projects are being in progress in the state. Rs 2000 crore projects have been launched

I am happy that with the success of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the BJP government here is giving extensive emphasis on education of daughters

The way you opened your hearts and showered love on us in the Lok Sabha elections gave direction, support and new energy to BJP

Your trust in us is why we were able to take big decisions like Triple talaq. Many steps are being taken to strengthen economy. It's a beginning. You will see advantages in the future

