PM Modi Congratulates Boris Johnson On Becoming UK's New Prime Minister

PM Modi wished Boris Johnson success and said he looked forward to working with him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Boris Johnson on becoming the new prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"I wish you success and look forward to working with you to further strengthen India - UK partnership in all spheres," PM Modi tweeted today.

Boris Johnson officially assumed the office of the prime minister today, a day after his landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership contest. He has promised to pull his country out of the European Union on October 31 by any means necessary.

The former London mayor and figurehead of the 2016 Brexit campaign formally replaced Theresa May.

