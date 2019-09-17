'Symbol Of Decisive Leadership': Amit Shah Wishes PM Modi On Birthday

PM Modi 69th birthday: The Prime Minister gave a new direction to politics, Amit Shah tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday today and called him a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work.

"Warm birthday wishes to the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the country's most popular leader, a symbol of strong will, decisive leadership and tireless hard work. A new India emerging under your leadership has made a mark in the world as a strong, secure and trustworthy nation," the Home Minister tweeted.

Mr Shah also said that along with development, Prime Minister Modi has made an unprecedented contribution towards making of new India.

He said that as a reformist, the Prime Minister gave a new direction to politics and made everyone proud by finding a permanent solution to the problems that had been going on for decades.

"For making the life of every Indian easy, your hard work and determination is an inspiration for us. It is a privilege to be a partner with you in nation building as a public representative, a worker and a countryman. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," Mr Shah said in another tweet.

हर भारतीय के जीवन को सुगम बनाने के लिए आपका परिश्रम व संकल्प भाव हमारे लिए एक प्रेरणास्त्रोत है।



एक जनप्रतिनिधि, एक कार्यकर्ता और एक देशवासी के रूप में आपके साथ राष्ट्रीय पुनर्निर्माण में भागीदार बनना सौभाग्य की बात है। ईश्वर से आपके स्वस्थ जीवन व दीर्घायु की कामना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 17, 2019

For PM Modi's birthday, the BJP is observing Seva Saptah or Service Week that started on September 14. During this week, blood donation camps, health check-up, eye check-up, and operation camps are being organised across the country. Emphasis is also being laid to spread awareness to ban single-use plastics and participate in the cleanliness drives.

Earlier today, PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity and Sardar Sarovar Dam in home state Gujarat. Along with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, he opened the "Namami Narmade Mahotsav" and offered prayers at the dam site. He also reviewed several projects like visited river rafting, jungle safari park, butterfly park and the Ekta Nursery and also visited Khalvani eco-tourism site and Dutt temple. He then met his mother Heeraben who lives near Gandhinagar and sought her blessings.

