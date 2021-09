Narendra Giri was the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad.

A six-member team has been formed by the CBI to probe the death of Narendra Giri, the religious leader who died allegedly by suicide on Monday in Uttar Pradesh.

Narendra Giri was the head of top religious body Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The Yogi Adityanath government had recommended a CBI investigation into the death.

The CBI team is on its way to Prayagraj.