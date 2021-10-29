'Narendra Bhai Kem Chho,' PM Was Asked In Rome. His Response

PM Modi interacted with people holding up Indian flags at Piazza Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Rome for the G-20 summit, paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the "Piazza Gandhi", where he was warmly greeted by a group of Indians who recited Sanskrit chants and spoke to him in Gujarati.

Slogans of 'Modi, Modi' were heard as PM Modi interacted with people holding up tiny Indian flags at Piazza Gandhi.

As a group recited Sanskrit shlokas, the Prime Minister heard with folded hands and also repeated "Om Namah Shivay" with them.

The crowd also shouted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

"Narendra Bhai Kem Chho!" shouted one voice. "Maja ma chho," he replied with a smile.

When a man started talking in Gujarati, explaining that he was working to promote Yoga and Ayurveda, the PM replied in his mother tongue.

PM Modi will participate in a two-day G-20 summit that will focus on sustainable development and climate change among other subjects. The theme of the meet is "People, Planet and Prosperity."

Ahead of the meet, he held a joint meeting with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission in Rome.

The PM will meet Pope Francis at the Vatican tomorrow morning.