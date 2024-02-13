Narayana Murthy Reveals Regret For Not Rewarding Infosys Employees Properly

Mr Murthy acknowledged their significant contributions in building the company's success.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy expressed regret at not rewarding many of the company's early employees. Mr Murthy acknowledged their significant contributions in building the company's success.

"There were several extremely smart early adopters of Infosys whom I could not award the kind of stock I gave to my co-founders. Their contribution was more or as much as mine," Mr Murthy said answering questions following his book launch.

Mr Murthy added that he should have thought about it "very carefully". He said, "Those extraordinary people too would have benefitted."

Infosys, established in July 1981 in Pune but presently based in Bengaluru, was co-founded by seven engineers, including Mr Murthy. The other co-founders are Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, NS Raghavan, and Ashok Arora.

Last month, Mr Murthy expressed 'regret' that he did not allow his wife, Sudha Murty, to join Infosys, now a tech giant. Sudha Murty provided the initial seed capital of Rs 10,000 to her husband to establish Infosys.

Mr Murthy also shared that during his time at the tech giant, everyone's views were considered before making a decision.

Mr Murthy also said that in a democracy, "you don't always get the best results."

"Infosys would have done much better than we did because we had created an enlightened democracy," he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Murthy, in an exclusive interview with NDTV, spoke about his relations with his son-in-law Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister Of the UK. When questioned about the unexpected rise of Rishi Sunak, Mr Murthy chose to maintain a diplomatic stance.

"As foreigners, we have this respect for not commenting on the affairs of another country. Therefore, we do not comment on those issues. We have very close, harmonious, and affectionate personal relations, but that's where it stops," he explained.



