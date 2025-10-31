Narayana Health Expands into UK with Acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals

Bengaluru-headquartered Narayana Health has announced the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals, marking its first major entry into the British healthcare market. The deal represents a big step in the company's efforts to expand globally while maintaining its focus on affordable and accessible medical care.

Practice Plus Group operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres across the United Kingdom, specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery. It is currently the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performing roughly 80,000 surgeries each year.

In a statement released on Thursday, Narayana Health said the acquisition "extends the company's global reach" and reinforces its position as one of India's top three healthcare providers by revenue. The move gives Narayana Health access to a market where private surgical demand is projected to rise sharply in the coming years, driven by long waiting times in the public sector and growing demand for affordable private care.

Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, described the acquisition as "an incredibly exciting step" for the group.

"Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare," Dr Shetty said. "We have both been working to meet the demands of those in between - to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare. Together, we are a perfect fit, and I am looking forward to welcoming Practice Plus Group to Narayana Health and helping many more patients get the help they need."

Jim Easton, chief executive of Practice Plus Group, said the integration of the two organisations would create new opportunities for efficiency and innovation.

"Dr Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high-quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch," Mr Easton said. "I'm excited about what Practice Plus Group's hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us."

Narayana Health said it intends to integrate Practice Plus Group's hospital division into its broader healthcare ecosystem, leveraging digital health platforms and operational expertise to "drive innovation, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for patients, partners, and stakeholders".

Founded by Dr Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, Narayana Health is one of India's largest hospital networks, operating a wide range of primary, secondary and tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean. The group employs more than 18,800 staff, including nearly 3,900 doctors and specialists. It also manages subsidiaries such as Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance.