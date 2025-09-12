Pakistani Doctor Walked Out Of Surgery Midway For Sex With Nurse

A UK medical tribunal has heard that Dr Suhail Anjum, a 44-year-old consultant anaesthetist, left a patient under anaesthesia during gallbladder surgery to engage in sexual activity with a nurse in another operating theatre at Tameside Hospital, Greater Manchester, on September 16, 2023, according to BBC. The incident was witnessed by a colleague, Nurse NT, who reported seeing Dr Anjum and the nurse, referred to as Nurse C, in a compromising position.

According to BBC, Dr Anjum returned to complete the procedure after approximately eight minutes. He admitted his actions, acknowledging they could have endangered the patient, although no harm occurred. He cited personal trauma, including the premature birth of his daughter and marital strain, as contributing factors.

According to The Independent, Dr Anjum told the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) hearing he left Tameside Hospital in February 2024 and had since moved back to his native Pakistan.

But he said he wanted to resume his career in the UK and promised there would never be a repeat of a "one-off error of judgement".

Giving evidence, Dr Anjum said, "It was quite shameful, to say the least. I only have myself to blame.I let down everybody, not just my patient and myself but the trust and how it would look."

"I let down my colleagues who gave me a lot of respect."

He said it was "unfair" to ask the anaesthetic nurse to cover for him, and he had also put Nurse NT in an "awkward position", as per the news portal.

He went on: "But, most importantly, the patient. If my doctor had gone away without telling me... this breaks me to pieces every day when I think about it.I have always set very high standards for myself because the job is my passion. I don't know how and why it happened, but I wish I could reverse it."

"I offer my sincere apologies to everyone involved, and I want the opportunity to put this right."

Dr Anjum said the incident took place during a "stressful time" for his family following the birth of his youngest child in January 2023.

He said, "Our daughter was born premature, with a very, very low birth weight.

"My wife had a very traumatic delivery; it was quite a stressful experience. We failed to connect as a couple during that time.