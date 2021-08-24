Narayan Rane Will Clear Stand On Uddhav Thackeray Remark: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale also said Narayan Rane just vented his anger.

Amid a row sparked by Union minister Narayan Rane's remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP leader's cabinet colleague Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said Narayan Rane didn't intend to insult the chief minister and he will clarify his statement.

A huge political firestorm erupted in Maharashtra over Narayan Rane's remarks about slapping Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for what he claimed was the latter's ignorance of the year of India''s independence.

Irate Sena activists are holding protests in various cities against the remarks.

"Narayan Rane only meant that Uddhav Thackeray is not doing anything for the development of Maharashtra and he seldom steps out of his residence ''Matoshree'' in Mumbai to understand the problems faced by the people. Narayan Rane meant that such a chief minister does not have the right to occupy the chair. This was his feeling," the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment told reporters.

"Narayan Rane didn't mean to insult the chief minister. He will clear his stand on this issue," the RPI(A) leader said.

Ramdas Athawale also said Narayan Rane just vented his anger as the expectations of people from the chief minister were not getting fulfilled.

"A chief minister must ensure justice for all. He is also expected to ensure the generation of jobs. But nothing is happening in Maharashtra on these fronts in the last two years. Narayan Rane's real cause of anger was the lack of development in Maharashtra," Ramdas Athawale added.