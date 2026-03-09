Namibian Cheetah Gives Birth To 5 Cubs At Kuno Park, India's Count Crosses 50

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said India's cheetah population crossing the 50 mark is a proud achievement for wildlife conservation and highlights the success of the country's cheetah reintroduction efforts.

Namibian cheetah Jwala on Monday gave birth to five cubs at MP's Kuno National Park (KNP), taking the country's total cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced.

The development comes days after cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs at KNP.

"With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil -- another important milestone in India's cheetah conservation journey," Bhupender Yadav said in a post on X.

MP CM Mohan Yadav also hailed it as a proud moment for wildlife conservation.

"Good News from Kuno National Park again... Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah," he posted on X.

Good News from Kuno National Park again...



Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India's cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53.



A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong… pic.twitter.com/UfZz64zpJ6 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) March 9, 2026

With this, India's cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53, he noted.

It is a strong testament to the success of India's cheetah reintroduction efforts, the CM added.

The cheetah, the world's fastest land animal, became extinct in India nearly seven decades ago.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the cheetah translocation project with the release of eight big cats brought from Namibia at KNP on September 17, 2022.

The ambitious project is part of India's efforts to restore the cheetah population and enhance wildlife conservation and tourism in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)