Names Missing From List For Civic Polls, Voters Tell NDTV

Hundreds of people could not vote in the civic elections in Delhi, which is being held today. Many of them told NDTV that their names have been deleted from the voters' list, even though they have been voting regularly in the assembly and the general elections.In the morning, many of the voters told NDTV that they could not find the polling station allotted to them. They said they were being directed from one polling station to the other and have spent hours in the process.

Among those who failed to find their name in the list was Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary. "My name is neither in the voter list nor in the deleted list. My wife has voted. The officials are checking it," he said at a polling booth in Dallupura.

The BJP's Manoj Tiwari claimed that the names of 450 voters in the city's Subhash Mohalla ward have been deleted from the voters' list because they support the BJP.

"In the Subash Mohalla ward, the names of 450 voters have been deleted from the voters' list because they support the BJP. This is a big conspiracy by the Delhi government. I will complain against this and appeal for cancellation of this polls and re-election," Mr Tiwari told reporters.

The election for the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi is being held today in which Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to wrest power from the BJP, which is seeking a fourth successive term.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls.

