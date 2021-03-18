'Name Your Chief Minister': Trinamool As PM Rails Against Mamata Banerjee

Bengal Assembly Election: Derek O'Brien said PM Modi and Amit Shah repeatedly reneged on their promises.

The Trinamool Congress responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blistering attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of elections that begin later this month with a simple challenge: Name your Chief Ministerial candidate.

"You destructive party, I want to ask the PM only one question. Who is your Chief Ministerial candidate? We have Mamata Banerjee. Why can't you name one? You know why? Because if you name A, B and C will revolt. I challenge you. Name your Chief Minister," Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien said.

From Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, to new recruit and movie star Mithun Chakraborty and a slew of prominent Trinamool Congress defectors have all stoked wild speculation about who will be Chief Minister if the party wins these elections.

Derek O'Brien added, "The Chief Minister promises and delivers. PM and (Home Minister Amit) Shah promise but don't deliver. Rs 15 lakh, demonetisation... where? Why? This election is a fight for the constitution."

The Trinamool's response came after PM Modi, campaigning in Bengal days ahead of the make-or-break polls, lashed out at Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress over what he called corruption and lack of development, often switching to Bengali in the largely rural region.

He was speaking in Purulia ahead of the eight-phase Bengal election starting March 27, for which the ruling BJP has mounted an aggressive campaign to oust the two-time Chief Minister and her Trinamool Congress from power.

In a wide-ranging takedown of the Trinamool Congress, PM Modi introduced his version of the party's initials TMC - "Transfer My Commission" and also accused Mamata Banerjee of encouraging Maoists.

Making a slew of promises to deliver development and governance to the region, PM Modi said: "The countdown has begun. On 2nd May Didi is going. Ashol Parivartan is coming. Have no fear."