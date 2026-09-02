Name Missing From Delhi SIR Draft Roll? Here's What You Need To Do

If your name has been left out of Delhi's draft electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), you have a chance to get it added again.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has published a draft list of voters. The list covers voters from all 14,947 polling booths in the national capital. The exercise has left out around 47.56 lakh names, roughly 33 per cent of the city's total electorate.

Officials have cited five reasons for the exclusions – voters being absent, shifted, dead, duplicate or falling under the "others" category.

So, a missing name from the draft list does not mean you have permanently lost your right to vote. The SIR is meant to update the electoral rolls by checking whether voters are eligible and whether their details are correct.

What to do if your name is missing

First, search for your name in the SIR draft electoral roll. Also check the list of names left out of the draft roll and see the given reasons.

If you are an eligible voter and your name has been left out, you can apply for inclusion through Form 6. For Delhi's 2026 SIR, the Chief Electoral Officer has specifically said that voters can file Form 6 during the claims and objections period, along with the required declaration and supporting documents. Applications can be made online or offline.

The next step is to provide documents supporting your eligibility, age and place of ordinary residence, depending on your case. After you submit Form 6, the ERO/AERO can ask the BLO to verify the details at your residence. The BLO may check the information given in your application before a decision is taken.

If the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) rejects your application, then an appeal can be filed before the District Election Officer during the revision process. The Election Commission's general guidance also provides for a further appeal before the Chief Electoral Officer in the applicable process.



