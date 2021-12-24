Name Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Son, This School Asked In Test

A private school in Madhya Pradesh created a stir by asking Class 6 students the name of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the current affairs examination.

The incident occurred in Academic Heights Public School of Khandwa district. Parents have lodged a complaint with the education department and demanded action against the school management.

"Write the full name of the son of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan," the school asked in the current affairs paper of Class 6.

A private school in Khandwa asked the name of film actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son in the examination paper of class 6th. The DEO said a show cause notice will be issued to the school @ndtv@ndtvindia@GargiRawat@manishndtvpic.twitter.com/YkERwGYeMB — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 24, 2021

Parents were amazed when they saw the question paper. The parent body head Anish Jharjhare said that instead of asking such a question, the school should have asked students about historical icons like Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar and Chhatrapati Shivaji.

Mr Jharjhare said that the school should be shut down.

The district education officer said that he is aware of the matter. "A show-cause notice will be issued to the school. Based on the school's response, appropriate action will be initiated," said Sanjiv Bhalerao, Khandwa district education officer.

The same examination paper also had a question asking students to name North Korea's dictator, but the parent's body did not object to it.