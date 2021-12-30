Namaz Should Not Become A Show Of Strength, Says Haryana Chief Minister

Namaz should not become a show of strength, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday, even as he termed "unfortunate" Christmas celebrations being interrupted in Pataudi in the state.

Mr Khattar's remarks on namaz come amid Hindu groups trying to prevent the Muslim prayer in certain public spots in Gurgaon.

Interacting with members of the Indian Women's Press Corp here, Mr Khattar said, "It is inappropriate to hold prayers in public places. Namaz should remain namaz and not become a show of strength." He also said all people are free to worship and pray but it should be at specified places. "And if there are any differences over it, people from different faiths can approach the local administration to mediate." Asked about the incident in Pataudi where Christmas celebrations were disrupted allegedly by some right-wing youths, Khattar said, "It is an unfortunate incident. There is no reason to support such incidents. It is not right to interrupt any such function."

On the farmers' protest, Mr Khattar said there is a need to differentiate between those who initiated the protest and those who supported it, as there were people with political ambitions behind it.

"Those who initiated the protests call themselves ‘kisan neta', but they have political ambitions. Like Gurnam Singh Chaduni, who has fought elections, this time also he advocated that farmers fight polls," Khattar said.