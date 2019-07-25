Rajiv Gandhi Killer Nalini Released For A Month For Daughter's Wedding

Nalini Sriharan has been in jail for over 27 years

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, has been released on a month's leave to attend the wedding of her daughter. The Madras High Court had granted her the leave earlier this month. During the term of her leave, Nalini will stay in Vellore and cannot speak to either politicians or the media.

She had been granted a day's parole last year to make funeral arrangements after the death of her father.

Nalini was initially sentenced to death for her involvement in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. However, her death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government on April 24, 2000.

She has been in prison for more than 27 years.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.