Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Convict Nalini Sriharan Denied Early Release

Nalini Sriharan has been in jail for over 27 years.

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed Nalini Sriharan's plea seeking premature release of seven convicts, including herself, in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Nalini Sriharan had petitioned the court, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu governor to take a decision on its September 2018 recommendation for premature release of all the seven convicts serving life term in the case.

A division bench of Justice R Subbaiah and Justice C Saravanan, while dismissing the petition, said in the order, "Already the council of ministers recommended to the governor for premature release of Nalini and six others... while so, issuing a mandamus directing them to consider her representation does not arise."

Nalini Sriharan had filed the petition on the basis of a resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu government on September 9, 2018, recommending to Governor Banwarilal Purohit premature release of all the seven convicts.

The Cabinet had recommended to the governor the release of Nalini, her husband Sriharan alias Murugan, Perarivalan, Robert Payas, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Santhan.

Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber on May 21, 1991, during an election rally near Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

