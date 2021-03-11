Delhi Man Killed In Firing At Brother's Birthday Party At Farmhouse

The police recovered seven empty cartridges from the farmhouse.

The birthday party of his younger brother turned fatal for a 36-year-old man in Southwest Delhi on Wednesday night when a stray bullet from a gun fired in celebration struck him in the chest.

According to the policye, the man identified as Anuj Sharma was brought to a hospital in Najafgarh with gunshot wounds and declared dead.

When the police reached the spot, they learned that the birthday party for Anuj's younger brother Prateek Rishi was organised at a farmhouse.

One of the 10-12 guests at the party, a man identified as Naveen, fired several rounds from his pistol and one bullet hit Anuj in the chest.

The police recovered seven empty cartridges from the farmhouse and a case has been registered against the accused Naveen who is missing.