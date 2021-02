Nitesh was arrested on Friday, an official said (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his brother after the latter threw his plate of food in an inebriated state in Katol area of Nagpur, an official said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Tuesday after accused Nitesh and his brother Roshan picked up a fight and the former hit the latter with an iron rod, he said.

Nitesh was arrested on Friday, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)